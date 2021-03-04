Bandits leader ‘Rufai Maikaji’, dozen others killed in Kaduna

After painstaking checks with security agencies and careful exploitation of numerous human intelligence sources, the Kaduna State Government can authoritatively confirm that one ‘Rufai Maikaji’ a deadly bandit who commanded over a hundred fighters has been killed.

‘Rufai Maikaji’ and dozens of his fighters were killed during air interdictions around the fringes of Malul Forest in Igabi LGA of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

The aerial missions according to a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Thursday said ‘Rufai Maikaji’ and his gang were killed around February.

On sighting the ground troops, he and his members escaped to Anaba village of Igabi LGA where they killed some citizens, burnt houses and kidnapped some locals.

The prompt response by the air platforms ended the reign of terror maintained by ‘Rufai Maikaji’ and his accomplices.

“From further checks, ‘Rufai Maikaji’ and his group were confirmed to be responsible for the killing, kidnapping and cattle rustling in many communities in Giwa, Igabi and Chikun LGAs, especially in the following locations: Iyatawa, Garke, Kumfa, Bakali, Karau-karau and Galadimawa, Anaba, Kerawa, Hashimawa, Sabon Birni, Buruku general area and parts of Chikun LGA axis of Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

“Rufai Maikaji is said to have begun his ignoble career as an errand boy to some deadly bandits in and around Sabon Birni general area of Igabi LGA. From this position, he grew to become a household name in banditry.

“The Kaduna State Government, military, police, DSS and all agencies have assured residents of the communities that suffered the brutality of ‘Rufai Maikaji’, that aggressive pursuit of other accomplices who escaped the onslaught is in full swing, and they will be caught sooner rather than later.

“In his response, Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the military for taking down the bandit leader and his accomplices. The Governor further assured them of the firm commitment of the government and people of Kaduna State in the ongoing operations against the bandits throughout the state.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.