Mrs Ann Akpa, a 32-year-old breastfeeding mother, has been arraigned by the Police before a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, for allegedly assaulting a Magistrate by flogging her.

Akpan Ann was arraigned on the 4th day of September 2023 for allegedly flogging Magistrate Lilian Igwesi with a stick at her left-hand side on the 28th day of August 2023 at number 32 Hill Top Road, Abakaliki.

The defendant in the two-count charge suit marked MAB /630c/2023 was also accused of causing a breach of peace by pouring dirt inside the Magistrate’s apartment.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Chinagorom Eze, held that she committed offences punishable under sections 335 and 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 33, Volume 1, Laws of Ebonyi State, Nigeria, 2009.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the two-count charges of assault and causing breach of peace while Eze E. Eze held a watching brief.

A. J. Uguru, Esq., who appeared for the defence, applied for bail for the defendant in the most liberal terms, citing that the offence was a bailable one.

Since bail is normally at the discretion of the trial Magistrate, Magistrate Lynda Ogodo declared her bail reserved, ordered her remand in Nigeria Correctional Centre Abakaliki, and adjourned the reserved bail to the 27th day of September 2023.

The charge said “That you Akpa Ann aged 32 years old on the 28th day of August 2023 at No 32 Hilltop Road Abakaliki under the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully assault one Mrs Igwesi Lilian by flogging her with a stick at her left-hand side which caused her harm and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 335 of the criminal code cap 33 volume 1 law of Ebonyi state of Nigeria 2009

“That you, Ann Akpa, on the same date and place in the aforementioned magisterial district, did conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by pouring dirt inside one Mrs Igwesi Lilian’s flat and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 249(d) of the criminal code, Cap. 33, Volume 1, Laws of the Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.”

