Nigerian professional dancer and hype man, Iweh Pascal Odinaka, popularly known as Pocolee, has acquired a new house for his mother, Mrs. Augustina Iweh.

Pocolee, who rose to prominence after featuring in Zlatan Ibile’s Zanku legwork video in 2018, took to his verified Instagram page on Monday to post pictures of the new house.

Captioning the pictures of the new house, he wrote, “Congrats Mum🙏🏻❤️ Lagos’ latest landlady 😅🎉🎉 Thank you, Lord.🙏🏻🙏🏻 cc @yerimaandfriendsbconstruction thanks for the excellent job!! 💯”

Celebrities, fans, and lovers of the dancer have, however, flooded the post’s comment section to shower encomium on him over the development.

Commenting on the post, popular skit-maker, Cute Abiola wrote, “Very very important step, congratulations.”

Also commenting, Shankcomics wrote, “This is huge!! God bless you.”

“God bless you, bro,” Zlatan Ibile commented.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

19 people kidnapped, 30 killed in Abuja landslide

Unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday abducted nineteen people in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, the nation’s capital…..





G-20 Summit: Let’s use our diversity for prosperity, national development — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to harness the country’s rich diversity as a uniquely powerful tool for advancing prosperity and national development for the benefit of all citizens..….…

Peter Obi rejects Tribunal verdict, heads to Supreme Court

The Labour Party’s (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has rejected the Presidential Election Petitions Court decision on the February 25, 2023 election, calling it unjust..……

Nigeria lost $46bn crude oil stolen in 11 years – Speaker Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Thursday, expressed concern over unabated crude oil theft worth $46 billion (the equivalent of N16.25 trillion) between 2009 and 2020.....…

Confusion at Lagos airport over relocation of foreign flights

Confusion continues to reign at the International Wing of the Lagos Airport following the relocation of flight activities to the new terminal. Hitherto yesterday, flight operations, including passenger profiling, processing, check-in and others, were being conducted at the old terminal building...…