Court remands man, 29 in prison for allegedly raping three-year-old girl

An Ifetedo Magistrate Court on Friday remanded a 29-year-old man, identified as Adeyele Sesan in Nigeria Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 18, 2020, around 11:00 am at Ifetedo.

He explained that the defendant unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the three-year-old girl (names withheld) by forcing his manhood into her private part after he had covered her mouth with his hand, a development that made the little girl lose consciousness after much bleeding.

ALSO READ: Police inspector kills wife over child custody in Bayelsa

Osanyintuyi contended that the offence contravened sections 3(1), (2), of the Child’s Right, Laws of Osun, 2007 and 320 (1), 355 and 360 of the Criminal Code Laws of Osun, 2002.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the 4-count charge of unlawful carnal knowledge, assault, defilement and threat to life.

His defence counsel, Barrister Yomi Ogunlola urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal term, assuring that his client would not jump bail.

Magistrate Joseph Owolabi, refused the oral bail application for the defendant, directing the defence counsel to come with a formal application for the consideration of his bail.

He added that the prosecution counsel should duplicate the case file and forward it to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Owolabi subsequently ordered that the defendant be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ile-Ife and adjourned the case till March 25, for hearing.