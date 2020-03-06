Police inspector kills wife over child custody in Bayelsa

A Police Inspector, Tuddy Warebayigha, serving at Kaima Police Division in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has been apprehended for allegedly shooting his wife, Mrs Charity Francis Tuddy, to death over a lingering dispute over the custody of some of their Nine Children.

The deceased, who was a teacher at the State Government Primary School board at Sampou Community in the Local Government Area, was shot twice in the leg and stomach at close range, killing her instantly.

According to an eyewitness account, the incident, which occurred last Monday, threw the entire community, where the new governor of the state, Senator Douye Diri, hails from into mourning.

Tribune Online gathered that the killer Police Inspector, an indigene of Agorogbene in Delta, was said to be known to behave in an erratic manner towards his wife and suspected to be in the habit of heavy consumption of alcohol.

Sampou indigenes that witnessed the incident said “though the couple were no longer together as husband and wife, the Police inspector constantly threatened to deal with his wife for breaking up with him. As she was on her way home from the farm, her armed and tipsy husband accosted her and demanded the whereabouts of the children.

“The deceased was not responding to the abuse being rained on her. Her police husband cocked his rifle and shot her in the leg. Other sympathizers attempted to grab him from behind and possibly disarm him but he turned the firearm towards them and threatened to kill anybody that tries to stop him.

“After warding of bystanders with the riffle, he then shot her in the stomach. Thereafter he made a phone call, saying ‘I have shot her and I have dealt with her’ and then walked away as everybody watched.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development, saying that the killer Police Inspector has been arrested and under investigation.

In a statement, Asinim said “on 24/02/2020 at about 1350 hours, Inspector Tuddy Warebayigha, serving at Kaima Police Division, Bayelsa State shot his wife, Mrs Charity Francis Tuddy on her way to the farm at Sampou, Kolokuma/ Opukuma Local Government Area, over a marital misunderstanding.

“The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead. The suspect was arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation. He has defaulted and if found culpable, will be dismissed and charged to court.”