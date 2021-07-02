Court remands identical twin brothers for gang-raping girl in Osun

Two identical twin brothers, Olabode Kehinde and Olabode Taye were on Friday remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre by an Osun State Magistrate Court, for allegedly gang-raping, a girl simply identified as Rukayat Adebayo at Oke-Abuja area, Iragbiji of the state.

Also remanded with them was their accomplice, Bakare Yusuf.

The raped girl who nearly committed suicide following the inhuman action of her rapists who sent her nude photographs on Facebook was said to have been prevented from taking her life after the intervention of good samaritans around her.

The trio were on six-count charges of conspiracy, unlawful carnal knowledge, indecent assault, breach of peace and damage of reputation of one Rukayat Adebayo, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Counsel to the three defendants, Najite Okobe applied for their bail orally on the most liberal term but Police Prosecutor, Inspector Temitope Fatoba told the court that, “the three defendants and others now at large sometime in March 2021 at about 7 pm at Oke-Abuja area, Iragbiji conspired among themselves to rape, indecently assault, defame the character of Rukayat and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. Il laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.”

According to him, the defendants perpetrated the act with intent to injure the reputation of the victim by posting on social media, photographs of her nakedness after being sexually assaulted, thereby exposing her to hatred, or ridicule, or even damage to her reputation.

On these grounds, the police prosecutor opposed the prayer for bail, affirming that, “the victim is still under medical attention and that the offence is rampant in the society now.

“The accused were on the run before being tracked by the police for arrest and there are still other two suspects that the police are looking for. If they are granted bail, it will jeopardize the effort of the police.”

“There is a likelihood for them to jump bail and this will even send a wrong signal to the members of the public,” he added.

The presiding magistrate, A.O Daramola ordered that they should be remanded in Ilesha Correctional Center till August 16th 2021 and transfer the case to Iragbiji Magisterial District.

