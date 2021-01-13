Court remands Housemaid in Osun for attempting to kidnap her boss

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo on Wednesday remanded a-23-year-old female housemaid, Olayemi Lawrence in Ilesa correctional centre for attempting to kidnap her boss, Chief Eunice Fateye.

Charges prepared against her (Olayemi) were on five-count offences bothering on conspiracy, burglary, stealing, attempted arson and attempted kidnap of her boss.

The charge sheet brought by the Police Prosecutor, ASP Abiodun Fagboyinbo before the court further stated that “Olayemi, in December 2020 at about 2 AM Ilasa-Ijesha in Obokun broke into the house of one Chief Mrs Eunice Abike Fateye of No. 5 Orofon Street to steal Itel P36 mobile phone and one android mobile phone valued N150,000.

“She stole UBA ATM card and used it to withdraw the sum N305,000 from her UBA Account No. 20533055990 and also threatened to set her house ablaze if refuses to send the sum of N500,000.

“Also, Olayemi attempted to commit felony to Kidnap of her boss by sending her series of text messages if she fails to send her the sum of N500,000.”

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her while her counsel Mr Nagite Okobe, prayed the court to grant her bail on the most liberal term.

The defence counsel told the court that, the defendant has reliable sureties and willing to stand her trial.

The prosecutor, Fagboyingbo, however, opposed the bail affirming that, if granted bail, she would jump the bail and posited that, the life of the complainant who is her boss will be in danger because the agents of the defendant have been threatening the life of Chief Faleye.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mr Adebayo Ajala, ordered that she should be remanded in Ilesha Correctional centre and transferred the case to Ibokun magistrate court on the ground that the alleged offence was committed in that jurisdiction.

Next hearing on the case has however been adjourned till Monday, January 18, 2021.

