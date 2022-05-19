Court permits landlord to break open, change locks on tenant’s door

By Tribune Online
An Upper Area Court in Ilorin on Thursday permitted a landlord, Mr  Bakinde AbdulWaheed, to break open and change the locks on his tenant’s apartment door over his disappearance for three years.

The presiding Judge, Mr Moshood Ajibade, gave the order after AbdulWaheed, reported that his tenant disappeared for three years without any word from him.

Ajibade ordered that the two apartments should be forced open in the presence of the landlord, the court orderly and the staff of the court.

He said that all the property found in the apartments should be itemised and all witnesses must sign on the paper.

The judge also held that only the valuable goods should be taken to the court premises and kept for some period of time as stipulated by the law.

He explained that after the given time, the property would be sold and part of the money realised would be used to pay for the three years’ rent.

AbdulWaheed had earlier told the court that all efforts to locate the tenant, Mr Akin Ola, failed.

“I visited the man who introduced my tenant to me. He too does not know the whereabouts of Ola.

“He is owing me three years rent of N108, 000. We agreed that he will pay N36, 000 annually.

“I want to rent out the apartment. I’ve had offers from people seeking to occupy the space,” he said.

