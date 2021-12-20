Court nullifies Andy Uba’s participation in Anambra guber poll, orders APC to refund N22.5m paid by him

A Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Monday, disqualified Senator Andy Uba as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 2021 Anambra State governorship election.

Justice Inyang Ekwo also declared that APC had no candidate for the election won by the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

Justice Ekwo held that Uba was never a candidate in the election having emerged from an illegally conducted primary election by the APC.

He held that the plaintiff, George Moghalu, succeeded in proving that the APC did not conduct a valid primary election from which Uba claimed to have emerged as the party’s candidate.

The judge ordered INEC to delete Uba from its record as a candidate in the election.

He then ordered the APC to refund to the plaintiff the N22.5 million he paid for expression of interest and nomination forms since the party failed to conduct a valid primary.

