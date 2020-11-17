Court grants #EndSARS protester, Eromoesele, N1m bail

The Magistrate Court of Lagos State has granted #EndSARS promoter, Eromoesele Adene, N1m bail and rejected the request of the State’s Commissioner of Police to remand him for 30 days over alleged provoking breach of public peace.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Folarin Williams, granted Eromoesele bail with the conditions of two sureties having not less than a million in their accounts and tax-compliant.

Details later…

