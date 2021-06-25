Court fixes July 23 for arraignment of two top officials of OGFZA over alleged forgery

A Magistrate Court in Abuja has fixed July 23, 2021, for the arraignment of two staff members of the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) for alleged forgery and falsification of documents.

The trial judge, Mabel Segun-Bello, fixed the date following the suspension of the 64-day industrial action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), which stalled the arraignment earlier slated for April 26.

The new date had been communicated to parties in the suit through hearing notices served on them by the court bailiff.

The court had, on March 16, gave the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, three weeks to produce two staff of OGFZA; Mr Wasiu Sule, the Head of Legal Services and Secretary to OGFZA’s Board and Mr Alenju Ngofa, who is the Human Resource Head of the organisation, for arraignment.

The court gave the order after counsel to the nominal complainant, Nkereuwem Akpan, informed the court that the accused persons had evaded service of court processes on them despite several attempts.

The magistrate also gave the police commissioner the go-ahead to investigate the defendants on allegations levelled against them.

Omosule had alleged that the defendants willfully and maliciously distorted his records, “to appear as though he does not possess any requisite qualification to be employed at OGFZA or any qualification at all to be considered for promotion.”

He said their action was tantamount to forgery and falsification of documents contrary to Section 363 and 364 of the Penal Code, which is detrimental and injurious to his person.

The agency had via a letter dated April 18, 2011, suspended Omosule as the manager of its Abuja office, on the grounds that he refused to comply with its letter dated December 3, 2010, which had directed him to present the originals of his credentials for verification.

Omosule, however, refuted the claim of the authority, stating that he made available to the organisation, Certified True Copies (CTCs) of his educational certificates /credentials, including GCE ‘O Level certificates and degree certificates as instructed.

Omosule had claimed that the originals of his credentials were misplaced in untraceable circumstances as in 2010 when the report to submit originals was made.

The claimant also averred that the CTCs of his certificates submitted to the agency were certified by the issuing institutions, which included West African Examination Council and the University of Ado-Ekiti, then Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti respectively.

He is praying the court for an order directing the defendant to reinstate him to the position of a director, on grade level 17, a position he claimed his contemporaries were currently.

Omosule is equally seeking the order of the court to direct the agency to pay all his outstanding salaries, benefits and entitlement since 2011 and the sum of N50 million as exemplary and general damages.

