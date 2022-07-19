Court discharges order stopping N10bn Kano CCTV project loan

A Federal High Court in Kano has discharged a restraining order preventing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led Kano State government’s bid to obtain a N10 billion loan facility for a CCTV project in the state.

The court had granted the interim restraining order when a non-governmental organisation, Kano First Forum, sued the government in a bid to stop it from obtaining the loan.

Justice AM Liman of the Federal High Court one, Gyadi Gyadi Road, Kano, ruled on Tuesday that the plaintiff, Yusuf Isiyaku Rabiu, misled the court in the case, therefore discharged the interim restraining order.

Justice Liman, in his ruling, further said that the plaintiff has misrepresented the fact in the filing of the case as such the order lacks locus standi to be continued with and hereby discharged.

He however transferred the case to a vacation judge in Abuja as the court proceeded on vacation to continue with an interlocutory order before the court on the same case.

It will be recalled that the Kano State Government had sought the approval of the state House of Assembly to borrow N10 billion for the CCTV project. The request has since been approved by the assembly.

