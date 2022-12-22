Court affirms Mohammad Abacha as PDP guber candidate in Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Thursday affirmed Mohammad Sani Abacha as the duly elected governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kano State.

According to the presiding judge, Justice A.M Liman in a judgement on Thursday evening nullified the primary election that produced Sadik Amunu Wali as Kano PDP governorship candidate and ordered INEC to expunge his name for Muhammad Sani Abacha.

However, the judgement which was virtually delivered was earlier scheduled for 12.00 noon today but was later shifted to 4.00 pm.

The plaintiff in the suit is Mohammed Sani Abacha while INEC is the first defendant, Sadik Aminu Wali is the second defendant, PDP is third and Wada Sagagi is the fourth defendant.

Also, the court granted all the prayers of the plaintiff in the suit.

While commenting on the judgement, one of the counsel to the plaintiff, Barr. Sai’du Tuduwada described it as a sound judgement and victory for democracy.

