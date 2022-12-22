NURTW counsels members to drive carefully during celebration

The president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, has advised commercial drivers especially those plying inter state routes to drive with caution during the coming Christmas and New year celebration.

He stated this in his goodwill message to drivers as part of activities to mark Christmas and new year celebrations.

He said commercial drivers especially those traveling long distances should be very careful and obey all road traffic regulations to avoid an unpleasant situations.

“This period of the year usually witnesses heavy traffic as more Nigerians will be traveling to different destinations to celebrate Christmas and new year with their loved ones. So, to avoid accidents, commercial drivers should be cautious.

” Again, I will advise all drivers to make sure that all their vehicle papers, like vehicle license, insurance papers, and road worthiness certificate are up to date to avoid any confrontation with law enforcement agencies like Police. VIO and FRSC. Make sure all your papers are correct ”

The NURTW boss equally charged drivers to try as much as possible to avoid night travel because of the dangers associated with it.

He said, “It is always advisable to set out for a journey very early. Try as much as possible to avoid traveling at night because of security reasons. They should also avoid the temptation of using their phones while driving to avoid loss of concentration.”

Lastly, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa charged drivers to make sure that their vehicles are in perfect conditions to avoid unpleasant situation on the road.

“We are now in harmattan period and this may affect visibility, so make sure your vehicle headlamps are in good conditions. All tires must be motorable to ensure smooth trips,” he said.