Couple arrested with human parts in Ogun

A couple, Kehinde Oladimeji and his wife Adejumoke Raji, have been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for being in possession of fresh human parts.

Oladimeji (43) and Raji (35) were apprehended based on information provided by Chief Moshood Ogunwoolu, the head of Leme community area of Abeokuta, in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The couple, in a statement issued by the State Police Public Relations, Abimbola Oyeyemi, were residents of No 72, MKO Abiola Way, at the time of their arrest.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that one Pastor Adisa Olanrewaju, had told the community head of offensive odour emanating from the couple’s room.

Based on the information, the DPO of Kemta Division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle, led his men to the scene of the incident, conducted a search and discovered a bowl containing fresh human parts.

The suspects, upon interrogation confessed to the crime. They claimed to have received the human parts from one Micheal as herbalists.

The statement said, “On interrogation, the suspects confessed they were herbalists and that the human parts comprises of hands, breasts and other parts were given to them by one Michael who they claimed resided in Adatan area of Abeokuta. All efforts to locate the said Michael proved abortive as the suspects could not locate his house.”

The PPRO recalled that a dismembered body was found in a swamp around Leme area, about a week ago, but was not certain whether the parts were that of the body found.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide Section of the state criminal investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The CP vowed that anyone who is directly or indirectly involved in the crime would be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others