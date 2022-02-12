El-Zakzaky, wife need travel documents to enable seek medical help — Group

A group under the aegis of Advocate for Social Justice has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to order for the release of the travel documents of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife Malama Zeenatuddin Ibrahim to enable them seek medical assistance .

The group in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Segun Fanimo in Kaduna on Friday noted that the duo have been discharged and acquitted by Kaduna State High Court, so releasing their travelling documents will give them the opportunity to treat themselves of various ailments as a result of the brutal attack unleashed on them since 2015 .

The statement noted that even President Muhammadu Buhari took time off from duty to attend to his worsening health situation outside Nigeria, saying, “so there is no justification to deny the Shiite leader the right to go to any country to attend to his worsening health condition.

The statement reads: “as you are aware, it has been over six months since the leader of the Islamic Movement, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife were acquitted and discharged by Kaduna State High Court, after spending almost six years in illegal detention.

“Justice Gideon Kurada had, in his ruling delivered on July 30, 2021, upheld the no case submission by the council of the defendents Mr Femi Falana SAN.

“The couple who were arrested since December 2015 have been languishing in DSS custody, before later being transferred to Kaduna Correctional Centre facility, under in human and degrading condition.

“Their medical situation was not properly attended to, in addition to their mismanaged life threatening gunshot injuries and numerous health complications that require serious intervention; as a result of which their health condition woefully deteriorated from bad to worse.”

According to the statement, information available indicates that their health condition is deteriorating as Sheikh could be seen limping and his wife, Malama Zeenatuddin Ibrahim confined to a wheelchair.

“We call on the President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation to release the Sheikh and his wife’s travel documents so that they can seek for medical attention abro