Yekini Jimoh – Lokoja

The Management of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara has terminated the appointment of seven staff members found guilty of collecting double salaries.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. David Balogun and made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Friday.

The Management said it took this drastic action after the Audit Exercise carried out on CUSTECH, Osara by the Office of the Kogi State Auditor General which revealed that the staff in question were conveniently receiving salaries from two of Kogi State Government establishments.

The following are the names of the staff members affected: Mr. Shaibu Musa of the Security Unit, was discovered collecting salary from his former workplace, Kogi State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources since his assumption of duty at CUSTECH, on 7th April 2021; Mr. Abubakar Ali of the Works and Maintenance Department, was discovered collecting salary from his former workplace, Lokoja Local Government Authority since his assumption of duty at CUSTECH on 11th January 2022.

Others are Mr. Francis Amoto Lawal of the Bursary Department, who was discovered collecting salary from his former workplace: Science, Technical Education and Teaching Service Commission since his assumption to duty at CUSTECH, Osara from 7th July 2021; Mr. Philip Anakobe Onotu of the Works and Maintenance Department was discovered collecting salary from his former workplace: Office of the Deputy Governor since his assumption to duty at CUSTECH, Osara from 15th September 2021; Mr. Abdulmajeed Damudi of the Department of Biological Sciences, was discovered collecting salary from his former workplace: Science, Technical Education and Teaching Service Commission since his assumption to duty at CUSTECH, Osara from 9th February 2021.

The list includes Mr. Folorunsho Joseph Ojo of the Department of the Bursary Department, who was discovered collecting salary from his former workplace: Kabba/Bunu Local Government Authority since his assumption to duty at CUSTECH, Osara on 11th January 2022.

The case that led to the termination of the appointment of Mr. Haruna Yakubu, a Senior Patrolman of the Security Unit at CUSTECH, Osara was a result of his abandonment from duty since 24th November 2022, an action considered as a serious misconduct and breach of the terms of his employment at CUSTECH, Osara.

All the affected staff members whose names the Office of the Auditor General sent down to CUSTECH were invited for an interactive session with a Panel constituted by the Vice Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Salawu Sadiku of which they were found culpable, and therefore found guilty of holding more than one full-time paid job in the Public Service of the Federation, State and Local Government according to CUSTECH Staff Conditions of Service, an offence that falls under the category of Gross Misconduct.

The closing paragraph of their Termination of Appointment letter reads, “While wishing you all the best in life, we urge you to take greater care and pay close attention to rules and regulations in your future engagements.”