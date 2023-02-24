Sunday Ejike – Abuja

As Nigerians go to polls, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), the throne room parish, Abuja has prayed for a free, fair and credible elections.

The church, which held its 2023 global prayer walk on Sunday, prayed for Mercy of God for Nigeria, leaders of the country and the general elections.

Speaking during the event, the Pastor of the church, Pastor Tunde Benjamins-Laniyi called on God to show mercy to Nigeria and Nigerians in the various challenges confronting the nation, even as he urged Nigerians to vote credible candidates who have the interest of the country at heart.

He said the church has taken it upon itself to pray for the peaceful conduct of the general election.

The pastor prayed against security challenges across country, and urged Nigerians to examine political candidates for the 2023 general election and vote wisely.

According to him, it is time to come together, break through the challenges of insecurity and other challenges affecting the country’s development.

While urging members of his parish to come out and vote credible persons into leadership positions in the country, Pastor Benjamins-Laniyi said he hope to see leaders with good intentions for Nigeria at the end of the election.

In his speech, another Pastor with the church, Pastor Emmanuel Mulero said the church chose to embark on the walk to pray for the mercy of God because, “This period is critical for our nation”.

Pastor Mulero expressed the hope that there will be positive changes in the country after the election.

“We expect to see good leadership and great nation after the election”, he said and noted that God has not turned deaf ears to the prayers of Nigerians.





Hundreds of members of the Church wearing T-Shirts bearing the theme of Global Prayer Walk 2023, “Mercy”, marched from Transcorp Hilton, Maitama, Abuja, to the Federal High Court, and back to Transcorp Hilton, where the church holds its weekly services.