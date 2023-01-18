Corruption, Drug Allegations: NNPP asks Atiku, Tinubu to withdraw from presidential race

By Taofeek Lawal - Abuja
The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has called on the presidential candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to withdraw from the presidential race over allegations of corruption and drug peddling.

The NNPP said the allegations against the duo have made mockery of the 2023 general election and has brought the country into ridicule and disrepute.

A statement made available to Nigerian Tribune and signed by NNPP’s national publicity secretary, Dr Agbo Major, said the two presidential candidates should withdraw from the February 25 elections to answer to charges preferred against them in court.

While calling on Nigerians to collect their PVCs and make the right choice next month, NNPP says its presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is the man to give Nigerians a new lease of life from the grip and years of misrule by APC and PDP.

“Nigeria has been brought to ridicule and disrepute before the comity of nations over accusations of high level corruption and drug peddling against Atiku and Tinubu. He that goes to equity must come with a clean hand.

“NNPP demands the immediate withdrawal of both presidential candidates to answer to charges preferred against them in court. It is justice juxtaposed for them to continue in the presidential race with heavy allegations of wrongdoings on their shoulders. It is moral burden for the two candidates to continue in this race at a time Nigerians are looking for a younger and unblemished crop of leaders. There is no moral justification for Atiku and Tinubu to strive to rule the nation until the court decides their fates one way or the other. National interest supersedes personal interests, aggrandizement and grandstanding in the quest for a better, greater, progressive, equitable and just democratic nation.

“Nigerians are tired of recycled politicians who have numerous cases of corruption, drugs, birth/educational certificates, health and questionable source of wealth. Citizens want men and women of integrity, visionary, purposeful, resourceful, dynamic and transformational leaders to usher them to a new and better Nigeria we all desire and deserve.

“Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is the man of the moment to give Nigerians a new lease of life after years of wandering in political wilderness from the oppressive APC and PDP regimes.

“Eligible Nigerians should collect their PVCs and let their voice be heard loud and clear in the forthcoming elections.”

