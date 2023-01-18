Polls: Take your rightful position in nation building, Dr Apatira charges Women

Women across different strata in the society have been charged to take their rightful positions in nation-building.

Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, in Lagos state, Hon. (Dr). Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira gave the charge at a strategic meeting with various women groups organised by the women’s affairs and poverty alleviation department of the council secretariat ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

Dr Apatira described women as pillars in every home with the possession of greater influence in nation-building.

He urged them to synergize with the winning party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and deploy their numerical strength to ensure victory for all candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections for positive and impactful governance.

He also advised the women groups to work harmoniously to ensure peaceful coexistence and viability in the council as their roles in any society should not be underestimated.

He said, “ The strength of a woman cannot be underemphasised. Even God has a reverence for this special specie. They hold a special place in every home because they are our pillars of support. They have the numerical strength to make things happen.

ALSO READ: [VIDEO] Suicide Attempt: Lady jumped into Oghara River, rescued by commuters, locals

“Therefore as we count down to the February 25 presidential and March 11 governorship elections, I am urging the womenfolk to deploy their numbers and vote massively for our great party.

“Winning is our culture in the APC and by the grace of God, we will replicate this culture for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all other candidates of our great party in the coming election.

“To make this happen, however, I want to appeal to us all to have our PVCs ready for the task.





“If there is anyone of us that is yet to collect his or her, please let us do so because this election is very important.

“Apart from our leader being on the ballot, it is important to win to keep enjoying the dividends of democracy and good governance under the Progressives.

“I am assuring that this will be another opportunity to elevate the status of women in the quest for their inclusion in nation-building.”

Also in her remarks, the Vice Chairman of the council, Hon. Yetunde Jimba who doubles as the supervisor for women’s affairs and poverty alleviation WAPA, said the various women’s groups seek to equip women with the needed knowledge and skills in order to showcase how much the APC government is committed towards the enhancement of welfare of women.

She also assured that the women groups will continue to rally support for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima, Gov. Babajide Sanwoolu and other APC candidates.