Corps member transforms classroom in Taraba school

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Abdulkareem Abdulrasheed, with state code TR/25C/0489, has renovated a dilapidated classroom at Government Day Secondary School (GDSS), Kofai, in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The project, undertaken as his personal Community Development Service (CDS) initiative, was facilitated by NaijaSolve through its NYSC Impact Challenge initiative, with support from community members, the beneficiary school and the corps member.

The initiative aimed to renovate an abandoned and dilapidated classroom and provide students with a more conducive learning environment.

The renovated classroom is equipped with 25 chairs and desks, a whiteboard, five packs of markers, three ink refills, and a duster.

Speaking on the project’s impact, Abdulrasheed expressed excitement over the positive response from the students and school management.

“I was excited to see the smile on the students’ faces and listen to the management acknowledge. It means a particular problem is solved and the project will be treated.”

The Assistant Director of CDS, who represented the NYSC Taraba State Coordinator, commended the corps member and urged others to identify and address the needs of their host communities.

“NYSC encourages corps members to make their host communities better than they met it. They should look out for the key needs of the community and address it.

This corps member has done that beautifully out of his magnanimity. He sourced for funds and has improved the learning environment of this school and we commend him for that.”

“This is a legacy. In many years to come, people would ask, who is this corps member who did this project? It can even be his own relatives or children. And it will forever be a thing of pride.”

The Local Government Inspector (LGI) of Ardo-Kola, Mr Eze Ikechukwu, also praised Abdulrasheed for undertaking the project in his host community.

“We commend the good work of this young man who came all the way from Ilorin in Kwara State to Taraba State and felt the need to touch lives in his host community. Haven saw the dilapidated nature of the classroom, he sourced for sponsorship and solved the problem, that is very commendable.”

The Vice Principal of GDSS Kofai, Mrs Naomi Bulus Gago, who represented the principal at the commissioning, also commended the corps member, describing the project as timely and relevant.

She appreciated the NYSC scheme for encouraging corps members to contribute to the development of their host communities and establish lasting legacies through their service.