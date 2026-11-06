Somalia Supreme Court declares president’s term extension unlawful

Somalia’s Supreme Court has ruled that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s term in office has expired, ordering the country to hold elections within 90 days in a decision that has further intensified an ongoing political power struggle.

The ruling, delivered on Thursday, came a day after Mohamud dismissed the country’s chief justice, raising tensions between the presidency and the judiciary.

The presidency had not responded to the court’s decision as of Friday, leaving uncertainty over whether the government would comply with the order or challenge the ruling.

The dispute centres on the extension of Mohamud’s tenure and disagreements over the timing and conduct of the next elections. The Supreme Court’s intervention has added a new dimension to the crisis, placing the legality of the president’s continued stay in office at the centre of the political confrontation.

The development comes amid growing instability in the capital, Mogadishu, where disagreements over the election process have already triggered armed clashes.

Somalia has been struggling to resolve the political dispute through negotiations between rival leaders. However, efforts to reach an agreement have become more complicated following the closure of the United Nations political mission in the country last week.

The UN mission had played a role in facilitating discussions between opposing political leaders and supporting efforts to resolve disagreements over the electoral process.

Its departure has left the rival sides without an agreed replacement mediator, raising concerns about how negotiations will continue and whether a peaceful political settlement can be reached.

The Supreme Court’s decision is likely to increase pressure on Mohamud’s administration as political leaders face a 90-day deadline for elections.

However, with no immediate response from the presidency, questions remain over the government’s position on the ruling and the next steps in the electoral process.

The situation also raises concerns about the possibility of further confrontations in Mogadishu if political disagreements remain unresolved.

Somalia’s latest crisis highlights the challenges facing efforts to maintain political stability in the country, particularly as negotiations over elections continue without a clear mechanism for resolving the dispute.

(Associated Press (AP))