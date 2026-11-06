ANC faces major decline in support as South Africa releases early election results

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) is heading for significant losses in municipal elections, with preliminary results pointing to a sharp decline in its support and the likelihood of complex coalition negotiations to control major cities.

With 81 per cent of votes counted by 11:30 GMT on Friday, the ANC had secured 32 per cent of the vote, compared with 25 per cent for its main rival, the Democratic Alliance (DA), according to election results.

If the figures hold, the ANC would lose about 14 percentage points compared with the 2021 municipal elections, when it recorded its worst local government performance since the end of apartheid.

The latest results would further weaken the party’s political dominance after it lost its parliamentary majority in the 2024 national elections.

The ANC, which came to power following the end of apartheid and was led by former President Nelson Mandela, has faced growing public dissatisfaction over high unemployment, crime, corruption scandals and poor delivery of basic services, including water and electricity.

Meanwhile, the DA has made gains and was on course to secure an outright majority in Cape Town. Its improved performance in other areas is also expected to strengthen its position in negotiations to form coalition governments.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said his party had begun contacting potential coalition partners as vote counting continued.

“We will approach the next few weeks with respect for the mandates those parties have received from their voters, and humility, and a commitment to trying to put together governments that get those towns and cities working,” he said.

However, negotiations could prove difficult, particularly if the DA considers forming alliances with the ANC, its partner in South Africa’s national government.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga warned that such an arrangement could alienate voters who had rejected the ANC at the polls.

“I think if voters wanted the ANC to be back in municipalities, they would have voted for the ANC,” Mathekga said.

Another party seeking to influence the coalition negotiations is ActionSA, founded in 2020 by former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

The party is positioning itself as a potential kingmaker, particularly in Gauteng Province, and says it is willing to negotiate with parties across the political spectrum if they commit to improving public services, stabilising municipal councils and tackling corruption.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont expressed confidence that his party would play a significant role in determining the next municipal administrations.

“Ultimately, I’m quite convinced no government is going to be formed without us,” he said.

Meanwhile, uncertainty remains over the outcome in eThekwini municipality, which includes the coastal city of Durban. Former President Jacob Zuma is hoping his party, a breakaway faction from the ANC, can secure a majority in the municipality.

With vote counting nearing completion, the results are expected to determine the balance of power across several major South African cities and shape negotiations over their next administrations.

(Reuters)