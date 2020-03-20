Coronavirus: Worshippers desert Egbeda, Shasha mosques

Following the ban of all religious congregational service involving over 50 worshippers in churches and mosques by the Lagos State Government to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic, all mosques around Egbeda and Shasha in Alimosho local government area of the State were yesterday shut down to Muslim worshippers.

When Tribune Online went around the mosques around Shasha community, the Imams in charge of the worship centres were in total compliance with the government directives as none of the mosques was opened for service.

A visit to the Shasha Central Mosque within Bammeke where over 150 worshippers gather every Friday between 1 and 3 pm to pray, the mosque was locked up as the Imam of the mosque had earlier used the public address system at the mosque to urge all worshippers to stay at home and observe their jumat service.

Some of the affected worshippers who were seen returning home though took the directive in good faith but lamented the negative effect of the coronavirus disease on human endeavours in the face of economic hardship.

It is the same story at the mosque at Ladipo and the one at Mosalasi bus stops still within Shasha where it was observed that they were locked with no worshipper in sight.

Meanwhile, it is the same story at many of the churches located within the Shasha community as many of the churches cancelled their normal weekly activities in compliance with the government directives.

Churches like the RCCG, Assembly of God and Christ Apostolic all located within Bammeke in Shasha did not hold the weekly activities like Faith clinic and bible study.

