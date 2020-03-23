Coronavirus: JUMIA delists 390 protective products over price hike

JUMIA Nigeria has announced the delisting of 390 products, belonging to 168 sellers of hand sanitisers and face masks, from its platform, in compliance with a warning issued by Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The Commission had, recently, issued a stern warning to sellers engaged in price gouging and arbitrary increases in prices of protective and hygiene products in the wake of the recent outbreak of coronavirus.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Jumia Group, in a communication sent by its Chairwoman, Nigeria, and Head of Institutional Affairs, Juliet Anammah to Chief Executive Officer, FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, recently, expressed its decision to work with the agency, especially at a time, when the nation the is passing through her trying moments.

According to Juliet, some of the actions the online shopping platform had taken, included, a website clean-up, where 390 products belonging to 168 sellers for sanitisers and face masks had been delisted.

She also assured the Commission of the platform’s commitment to carrying out a frequent check-up of its platform, to ensure such products were again delisted, if relisted at exorbitant prices.

“This is an ongoing process as sellers can relist products. Thus, we will be doing hourly checks and clean up, if necessary. We are manually selecting now only SKUs with the best prices to be listed,” she stated.

She added that a further communication had been sent to all sellers, notifying them of the intention of the e-commerce platform to delist all SKUs, with prices seen to be taking advantage of the situation.

“We also asked the sellers with items delisted to review the prices if they would like to be relisted,” she added.

Juliet explained that the platform had identified a seller it could source from directly, that would ensure some of the delisted essential items were relisted at better prices.

“We have also partnered with Reckitt Benckiser across Africa (manufacturer of sanitisers) to reduce the prices of their products on our site while we take 0% commission on all their sanitisers sold on our site,” she added.