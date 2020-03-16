Coronavirus: Egypt suspends all flight for 2 weeks

Egypt will suspend all flights in Egyptian airports starting Thursday to stop the spread of coronavirus, state media reported.

Most of the countries in the Middle East have partially or fully suspended flights over the past week.

Egypt heavily relies on tourism for its economy. In February alone, 900,000 tourists visited Egypt, according to Egyptian tourism minister Khaled Al Anany.

The Egyptian government has already suspended schools and universities for two weeks, according to state media.

(CNN)