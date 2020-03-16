Afenifere expresses sadness over Lagos explosion, demands inquiry

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, said it is distressed by the Abule Ado, Lagos explosion that killed an unspecified number of people on Sunday and destroyed yet to be enumerated property, calling for an open inquiry into the incident which it noted was coming three weeks after the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tanko Buratai, announced the presence of Boko Haram in the state.

Afenifere expressed this concern on Monday in a released issued by its national publicity secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin, copy of which was made available to Tribune Online, even as it said its hearts go to all the families who were victims of the great tragedy who perished in the sad occurrence.

The group, while justifying its call for open enquiry, said such became imperative as the explosion which was targeted at a missionary girls school and the impact felt kilometres from the scene with cars parked at a far distance having their windscreens shattered made it reject the different causes the explosion had been ascribed to without any investigation.

“We hold our breath until a forensic investigation is done to ascertain the real cause of this explosion that has left so many families bereaved. We mourn,” the group added.