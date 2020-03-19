Coronavirus: Benue govt shuts down schools

Following the spread of coronavirus in the country, Benue State government has directed that all schools in the state be closed by Friday, 27th March 2020.

Briefing newsmen yesterday after the State Executive Council meeting, the State Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar said that all schools have been directed to conclude their examination on or before next week Friday and to proceed on holiday.

Within the period of one week, the state government also advised that physical contact be restricted.

Professor Ityavyar said that the decision to close schools before the scheduled end of the current academic term had become necessary as part of measures to prevent an outbreak of the disease in the state.

Professor Ityavyar expressed the commitment of the Ortom administration to safeguarding the future of the Benue child.

Also speaking to journalists, the commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabor said Benue has established an isolation centre at the State University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi while working with the National Centre for Disease Control to be on alert in the event that any of those in contact with the eight positive cases in the country has made their way into the state.

He said surveillance against Coronavirus had been stepped up and advised the people to avoid shaking of hands and observe personal hygiene such as frequently washing their hands with soap.

Earlier, the commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Ngunan Addingi had informed the press that the ministry plans to embark on sensitization of the people at markets, parks and other public places on the danger posed by Coronavirus and the preventive measures they should adopt.