Coronavirus and mask wearing

Since the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of contradictions regarding the wearing of mask has been reported. I want to know if a healthy person such as me must always wear a mask when going out. Thanks.

Tomiwa(by SMS)

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) still officially recommends the use of masks for people who are sick or people taking care of someone sick at home, the organization says it will still support any decision a country comes to on its own. As a WHO official puts it; “We can certainly see circumstances in which the use of masks, both homemade or cloth masks, at community level may help in an overall, comprehensive response to this disease. And we will support governments in making those decisions based on the situation they find themselves in in terms of transmission, based on the context in which they’re dealing and the resources that they have at their disposal.”

