Coronavirus: Anambra Assembly suspends activities indefinitely  

Following the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria, the Anambra State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, suspended all legislative activities until further notice.

Addressing some selected journalists at the assembly premises, shortly after its Executive session, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Uche Okafor, noted that the State lawmakers, having realized that it will be difficult to maintain the recommended social distancing, had decided to put sessions and hearing on hold until further notice, to help curtail the dreaded pandemic.

According to the speaker, the house took the decision in compliance with the directive of the governor, Chief Willie Obiano, that cancelled social gathering and other preventive measures in order to ensure that everyone in the state is safe from the virus.

Hon. Okafor recalled that the state governor, Willie Obiano, had banned all public gatherings including burial and wedding ceremonies, schools to avoid the spread of the disease.

Although Anambra state had not recorded any case of coronavirus, all hands must be on deck to contain the spread of the virus into the state, he added.

The Anambra State House of Assembly wishes to announce the immediate suspension of all legislative businesses, sessions and hearing until further notice, he stated.

He further called on the people of the state to see it as needful by reporting any suspected case to concern authorities, noting that by reporting, the emergency committees set up by the state will be able to respond promptly.

In his contribution, the lawmaker representing Dunukofia state constituency, Hon. Laurence Ezeodu while disclosing that the scourge will affect the oversight functions of the lawmakers, urged residents and citizens of the state to observe all precautions of regular hand washing, use of hand sanitiser, above all, observing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings for safety sake.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE