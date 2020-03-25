Amidst stiff opposition, textile workers effect immediate retirement of Issa Aremu

The National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), has effected the immediate retirement of its General Secretary, Com. Issa Aremu, amidst strong opposition from some of its members.

The union has also elected a set of national officers to run its affairs for the next four years in a re-adjusted delegates conference, following the inability of the union to hold its 12th quadrennial delegates conference as early planned for Tuesday at the Yar’ Adua Centre, Abuja due to COVID-19 crisis.

Though, details of Com. Aremu’s immediate retirement was not known, the National President of NUTGTWN, Com. John Adaji, however, said the vital decision was taken during the National Administrative Council (NAC) and National Executive Council (NEC) meeting that preceded the make-shift delegates conference.

Reading the communique issued after the conference in a press conference held at the Labour House, Abuja on Wednesday, Com. Adaji said: “The Conference was preceded by a National Administrative Council (NAC) and National Executive Council (NBC) meeting on Monday at Yar’Adua Centre during which vital decisions were taken. The decisions taken included the immediate retirement of the General Secretary, Comrade Issa Aremu and Deputy General Secretary, Comrade Dele Ojo through a secret ballot vote after a motion to that effect failed through a counter-motion.

“Since nature abhors a vacuum, Comrade Ali Baba, Principal Assistant General Secretary was appointed the acting General Secretary of the Union; Also decided was the inclusion of the chairperson of the Women Committee as member of the NAC in line with the Union’s affirmative action on gender representation.”

He, however, explained that the delegates conference was held on Tuesday, at Citi Lodge Hotel, Abuja, “as a result of the non-availability of the original venue which was Yar’Adua Centre.

“However, due to the current outbreak of COVID-19 and in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive that large gatherings be discouraged, the union restricted attendance of the Delegates Conference to the delegates alone.”

He added: “The Conference witnessed the attendance of 44 delegates and the returning officer, Comrade J . O. Dada, General Secretary, National Union of Chemical Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE).”

After the end of the 12th Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference with the theme: “Labour and Industry (Textile) in the next decade,” the union re-elected Comrade John Adaji as the National President.

Other persons elected are: Comrade Frank Francis Michael and Comrade Abdul Adamu, (first and second deputy president respectively); Comrade Lawal Haruna (national treasurer); Comrade Usman Gambo, Comrade Peter Godonu, Comrade Abdulrahman Usman, Comrade Josephine Iweanya (national trustees); Comrade Omokanye Saidu (national auditor); and Comrade Ezekiel Oluyemi (national auditor).

