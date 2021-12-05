Controversy trails Tinubu’s intervention in Kwara APC crisis

The coalition of Kwara State All Progressives Young Stakeholders (CKAYS) has hailed the intervention of the national leader of the APC, Senator Bola Tinubu, in the crisis rocking the state’s chapter of the party.

The coalition, an umbrella body of all youth groups and associations in the state APC, said that Senator Tinubu is a known national leader of APC in the country.

The youths group was reacting to the recent attack on the personalities of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Senator Tinubu by another group named Kwara for Kwara Movement (K4K).

It is recalled that K4K, had at a press conference in Ilorin, claimed that the move by Senator Tinubu to intervene in the Kwara state APC crisis was borne out of the personal political agenda of 2023.

Addressing a press conference in Ilorin, Kwara North leader of the CKAYS, Ahmed Mohammed, said that “we are not giving up on reconciliation. So we are calling on Asiwaju Tinubu to do more. He is always welcome in Kwara state. He is a known leader of APC in Nigeria and he is no less recognised in the state.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a national figure beyond the shores of Kwara state politics and we see no crime in his contributions to ensure peace reign in Kwara politics.

“From all indications and deductions from Kwara for Kwara Movement, the whole exercise is a most ingenious strategy and tactic in preparation for 2023. However, we are aware that opposition parties are always at work.”

Describing Governor Abdulrazaq’s administration as “the most performing administration since the creation of Kwara State”, the group urged the governor not to be distracted by activities of the unknown and faceless groups.

Mohammed added that “the movement’s vituperation is to cause blemish and turn the hands of progress back, by some disgruntled elements bent on discrediting the most performing administration since the creation of the state.”

