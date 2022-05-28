Controversy trails Kogi APC East, Central Senatorial Primaries

Controversy has trailed the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kogi East and Kogi Central Senatorial Primaries over irregularities.

In Kogi East, the incumbent, Senator Jibrin Isah, popularly known as Echocho got 472 votes to beat his rival, Prince Yahaya Audu, brother to the former Governor of Kogi State, late Abubakar Audi who got only six votes, while one vote was declared invalid.

In his reaction, Prince Audu said rejected and disagreed with the outcome of the Kogi East APC Senatorial District primaries held in Idah on Saturday.

He said he was denied entry into the venue to witness the process.

He added that his agent was equally disallowed entry into the venue, saying the primary election was a sham.

While pointing out that no election allows you not to have an agent, he vowed to challenge the outcome, as it didn’t meet the requirements and guidelines for the conduct of the APC primaries.





Similarly, the election in Kogi central was also controversial.

The former Kogi State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Abubakar Ohere, won the ticket for the central senatorial district.

He scored 260 votes while Ramat Tijani Atta scored 13 votes, and Dalhatu Sheriff with 11 votes.

However, Ramat Tijani Atta and Dalhatu Sheriff staged a walkout at the venue as they both alleged irregularities in the process.

