Continuous Voters Registration: INEC releases additional enrollment machines to South-East States, Kano, Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), has taken a decision to increase the number of voter enrollment machines in some states across the federation.

Festus Okoye, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee at the Commission made the disclosure in a statement last night.

Okoye said the decision was taken sequel to an upsurge in the number of eligible Nigerians anxious to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration.

The INEC National Commissioner listed the states where the additional 209 machines were deployed including “the five South Eastern States, Lagos and Kano where the pressure is most acute.”

While appealing to prospective voters to be patient, INEC described the increase in the number of Nigerians willing to get their Voters Cards as “an affirmation of the increasing confidence Nigerians have in our electoral process. The Commission will continue to ensure that this confidence is sustained.”

The statement read in part:” The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received reports from our States indicating an unprecedented surge in the number of citizens that wish to register as voters and the challenges they face across the country.





In some States, the sudden turnout of prospective registrants is overwhelming.

“Consequently, the Commission convened an urgent meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) yesterday Thursday 9th June 2022 to review the situation so that eligible Nigerians who wish to register are able to do so. The necessity to urgently deploy more voter enrolment machines to ease the congestion at the registration centres was identified as a priority.

“In response, the Commission has immediately released additional 209 machines deployed mainly to the five South Eastern States, Lagos and Kano where the pressure is most acute.

“The Commission will monitor the situation over the next few days. Thereafter, it will meet to review the progress of the exercise.

“Every step will be taken and all options will be explored to ensure that eligible Nigerians are given the opportunity to register as voters.

“The Commission appeals for patience and understanding of all citizens. Every Nigerian who is 18 years of age and above has the constitutional right to register and vote in any part of the country he/she resides in without let or hindrance.

“The sudden surge is an affirmation of the increasing confidence Nigerians have in our electoral process. The Commission will continue to ensure that this confidence is sustained.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Continuous Voters Registration: INEC releases additional enrollment machines to South-East States, Kano, Lagos

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Continuous Voters Registration: INEC releases additional enrollment machines to South-East States, Kano, Lagos