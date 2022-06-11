I did not participate in APC governorship primary, Benue Labour Party guber candidate says

The governorship candidate of Labour Party in Benue State, Herma Hembe on Saturday said that he did not participate in the All Progressive Congress primaries held on May 29 and June 9th, 2022.

Hembe a serving member of House of Representatives in Benue State said that he had prior to the APC governorship primary left the party and joined Labour Party.

In a statement personally signed and made available to our correspondent in Makurdi on Saturday, Hembe noted that at the time the APC was having it’s rerun governorship primary in the state, he had emerged the Labour Party governorship candidate at its primary.

The governorship candidate described as mischief, the continuous fielding his name as a participant in the APC givernorship primaries held on May 29th and June 9th in the state.

He said, “I gave notice to the Party, through my counsel, of my withdrawal from the gubernatorial primary of the APC. The notice was served on the Party on the morning of 26th May 2022, several hours before the party purportedly changed the mode of election from indirect to direct primaries.

” I followed up my notice of withdrawal from the race with notice of resignation of APC membership which was served on the APC Chairman of Mbake Ward, Konshisha Local Government.





“Following my withdrawal of both candidacy and membership of APC, I joined Labour Party to continue the search for a platform to offer myself as a viable alternative to the Benue people.

“This quest was rewarded with resounding victory when I emerged victorious as the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party at a free and fair primary conducted by the party in Makurdi on 9th June 2022.”

