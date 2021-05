Constitution Review: Sanwo-Olu demands special economic status for Lagos, fiscal federalism, state police

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu demanded a special economic status for Lagos, saying this became imperative as, according to him, the progress and prosperity of Nigeria is inextricably linked to the progress and prosperity of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu made the demand in Lagos at the opening of the 2-day Senate zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution under the leadership of Senator Oluremi Tinubu, held at Marriot Hotel, in Ikeja area of the state.

The governor also demanded a State Police and entrenchment of true fiscal federalism in Nigeria, saying the issues were at the top of the priority list for the state in this ongoing review process in the country.

“For us in Lagos State, the issues of State Police and fiscal federalism are at the top of the priority list for us, in this ongoing review process. Equally fundamental, particularly for us in Lagos State, is the issue of a Special Economic Status for Lagos, considering our place in the national economy and the special burdens we bear by virtue of our large population and limited landmass.

“I believe the need for this Special Status has been sufficiently articulated and justified. It suffices for me at this point to restate that this request is by no means a selfish one, but one that is actually in the interest of every Nigerian and of Nigeria as a nation.

“The progress and prosperity of Nigeria is inextricably linked to the progress and prosperity of Lagos State. A Special Status for Lagos State, therefore, must be a concern not only for the people of Lagos State alone but for all Nigerians,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu lauded the leadership and members of the National Assembly for responding to the concerns of Nigerians on the need to carry out a review of the 1999 Constitution to reflect current realities, calling on all Nigerians within the zone being covered by the Senate Committee on Constitution amendment to embrace the opportunity of the zonal hearing so that their voices and opinions would count in the amended constitution that will emerge.

“This constitution amendment process will provide Nigerians with the opportunity to express their minds on the issues they want to see reflected in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, either by way of amendments to existing provisions, or entirely new provisions.

“This is another opportunity to build on the work that has been done so far. I should note that many of the issues that have been agitating the minds of the various stakeholders in the Nigerian project are already in the public domain.

“However, this Zonal meeting provides an opportunity to articulate and express them again, in the hope that this particular process will produce favourable outcomes.

“According to the National Assembly, the primary issues on the table for this Public Hearing include: Increased Participation of Women and Vulnerable groups in governance, Local Government Administration and Autonomy, State Police, Fiscal Federalism and Revenue Allocation, Judicial Reforms, Electoral Reforms, Residency and Indigene-ship, Constitutional Roles for Traditional Rulers, and many more,” the governor stated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, assured members of the National Assembly of the Lagos State government support in any way necessary to make the assignment easier and highly rewarding for all Nigerians.

Speaking at the events representatives of several states, town, communities, associations and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) spoke passionately on several issues that had to do with states creation, gender equality and special status, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Sanwo-Olu demands special economic Sanwo-Olu demands special economic

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Sanwo-Olu demands special economic Sanwo-Olu demands special economic