Confusion at APC national secretariat as Niger gov, Nnamani, others in closed-door meeting

Despite initial denial by the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni may have lost his seat as chairman of the APC CECPC to his Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Sani Bello.

The Niger State Governor arrived at the party national secretariat on Monday in the company of certain members of the Committee and proceeded to preside over a closed-door meeting.

With him were former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Women representative in CECPC, Stella Okotete, the Youth Leader, Ismail Ahmed and Mr David Lyon.

Also in attendance were Professor Tahir Mamman, Senator Ali Abba, and Senator. Yusuf Yusuf.

National Secretary of the Party who had earlier issued a statement asking party faithful to disregard media reports of change in leadership was also at the meeting.

Investigation revealed that members of the Committee had earlier held a meeting at the residence of the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani before coming to the party national secretariat.

Details later…

