Lagos lawmaker, Tunde Buraimoh, dies

A member, Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Kosofe Constituency II, Hon Tunde Buraimoh, is dead.
The lawmaker was chairman, Committee on Information, Strategy and Security.
Buraimoh was confirmed dead this morning around 1 am by sources closed to him.
His death is coming few days after that of Senator Sikiru Bayo Osinowo from same Kosofe Constituency.
Osinowo, who served for four terms as a member of Lagos State House of Assembly before being elected into the Senate in 2019, died of complications arising from COVID-19.
Details later …
