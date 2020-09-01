Compliance to EIA laws’ll reduce environmental degradation — ActHub boss

ENVIRONMENTAL degradation has been an issue of concern for both stakeholders and the government. But John Oluwafemi Olla, the team lead of ActHub Africa for Change Initiative says compliance to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) regulations could help Nigeria out of the problem.

Mr Olla, in a recent chat with Nigerian Tribune, said if the numerous regulations and laws, especially those that those on EIA, legislated to protect the environment in Nigeria are adhered to, the numerous challenges which face the country as a result degradation of the environment would be solved.

According to him, the government needs to do more in the area of ensuring that all projects in Nigeria comply with the EIA standards, owing to the fact that the effects of non-compliance to the standards in the execution and implementation of developmental and extractive projects could lead to adverse impacts on health of people. Also, non-compliance, he said, could exacerbate the impacts of climate change which the world is grappling with.

“Several projects are being carried out in Nigeria today without carrying out EIA before, during and after some of these projects. Projects as basic as the construction of roads do not put into consideration the protection of people’s well-being. These could be noticed in several communities in Nigeria where road construction projects were carried out without recourse to EIA standards.

“It is obvious that one of the problems being faced in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria is the problem of non-compliance to EIA standards. If Nigeria will do well in securing the lives of the people, their livelihood and ensure good health in local communities, and stop environmental degradation, the government must ensure that EIA standards are followed while carrying out any developmental and extractive projects”, Olla said.

The job of ensuring this compliance, he explained, is not just for the government alone. Non-state actors, the civil society, the private sector and host communities of these developmental and extractive projects must lend their voices, too. He also called on the federal government of Nigeria to see to the amendment of policies on EIA to give room for proper representation of host communities during the planning and execution of some of projects.

“If this problem is going to be solved, the government must show the willingness to abide by the content of the Environmental Impact Assessment law. Also, the government must be ready to implement the law as well as encourage, educate and compel the private developers to adhere to EIA standards in the execution of projects”, he said.

