Government contract with Chinese companies

I have listened to several newspaper reviews on the radio stations on the contract the various African countries’ governments, particularly Nigerian government, entered into with the Chinese government as to the interpretation of one of the clauses of the agreement which seems to have contravened some sections of the constitution.

There is no way you can interpret the clause without reference to Private International Law, otherwise called Conflict of Law Books, particularly, sections dealing with the creation and performance of contracts.

The law applicable to the performance of contract is the law of the country where the contract is to be performed,which are the laws of Nigeria in this case. Therefore, if any part of the clauses of the contract contravenes any section of our constitution, that part only of the contract is void by public policy.

Therefore, none of the countries is permitted to enter into such clause of the contract. I do not see any big deal on such clause that is void. The whole (main) contract stands to be performed in any way i.e the debt has to be paid.

Note that the above is applicable only where the parties did not state categorically the law to be applicable to the contract. My advice therefore to our legislators is always to consult lawyers on any matter, rather than taking upon themselves such interpretation or what steps to be taken on such matter.

I can remember when President Umar Yaradua was sick in India when he was not supposed to have left the country without delivering a letter allowing the vice president, Goodluck Jonathan, to act during his absence from the country. After the country had been informed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, that he met President Yaradua lifeless when he visited him, it was therefore strange for the National Assembly to order that a letter be obtained from the president for them to act upon.

The National Assembly could not see through that problem until I wrote to tell them that if president Yaradua did not send them such a letter, the law presumed that he had done so, as it did not lie in his mouth to say he had not or would not do so. That was what the National Assembly, then in their decision, termed the Law of Necessity and not the presumption of law, by which it is generally called.

Same also was the situation of Bakassi when the country decided to contest the issue involved in the matter at the International Court of Law, instead of solving the issue by referendum as contained in the letter I sent to the press on the matter. Our government should henceforth stop portraying the people of this country as nonentities who know nothing.

J.O.A. Ajakaiye,

Ibadan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…

Zainab Ahmed’s Economic Policy Actions In The First Year

The policy execution drive of Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has within this one year into the second tenure of Buhari -led administration, just as it has over the years, consistently helped to take the economy through the frightening months of COVID-19, and also looked to set it on a path to steady growth. But for the impact of the pandemic, perhaps this period ought to be a good time…