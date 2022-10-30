Comparing Oyetola with Trump causes ripples in Osun PDP, APC camps

The Transition Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State and the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are now at each other’s throats over the comparison of the state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, to former United States of America President, Donald Trump.

The PDP transition committee posited that Oyetola is working to frustrate the handover of power on November 27 like the ex-US president who denied ever losing election. It alleged that Osun governor also orchestrated a fake election result tabulation to purportedly claim victory.

The chairman of the Transition Committee, Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji said this in a statement signed by Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governor-elect’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo on Sunday.

But in his swift reaction, Special Adviser to Osun State APC chairman, Chief Kola Olabisi, maintained that, “there was no basis for comparing Oyetola with Trump as the former is an ardent believer in the rule of law, being the reason why he approached tribunal, challenging the victory of Adeleke with indisputable facts and figure.”

According to him, “In a saner society, the governor deserved to be honoured for his dexterity and doggedness for improving the content of the nation’s legal knowledge with reference to the conduct of credible elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission in future.”

However, Dr Oladimeji insisted that Oyetola is another Trump adding that, “we first want to take liberty to list five reasons why the outgoing governor is every inch a Trumpist and even likely worse as noted by Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji, an accomplished professional and chairman of Ademola Adeleke Transition Committee.

“We must point out further that when the July 16th results were out in public, attested and authenticated as valid, the Governor was still claiming a win. At a time his party members were already accepting electoral loss as traceable to several factors, the governor was holding fast to his ‘anigbele’ agenda exactly like Trump who is still delusional and think he was rigged out.

“Any leader who electorally failed by all standards, whose loss was acknowledged by his leaders but who remains adamant and intransigent, is beyond a Trump. As he opposes democracy, his garb may become that of Italian Benito Mussolini.

“Pressing the matter further, Trump, in pursuance of his ‘election denial’, launched out to manufacture fake votes and alibi to remain in power. In Osun, Governor Oyetola and his propagandists orchestrated a fake election result tabulation to purportedly claim victory. “

“In fact, the search for votes was desperately pursued but for the democratic alertness of the mandate holder, Senator Ademola Adeleke.





“We must elaborate further by calling attention to the attempted mutilation of American governance structures when Trump discovered his political end had come.”

However, Olabisi, in a statement in Osogbo advised the PDP Transition Committee chairman to update himself about international politics and stop drawing mischievous comparisons.

“We won’t join the fray in insulting Dr Oladimeji just the way he had done to Governor Oyetola but we shall not fail to point to the PDP chieftain and Defender-in-Chief of a controversial governor-elect that it would be more dignifying for him to make his point(s) without necessarily describing a sitting governor as being ‘intransigent’.

“Was Dr Oladimeji not worried that by the time he was vilifying Governor Oyetola on Thursday, another sitting Oyo State PDP Governor Seyi Makinde was busy praise-singing Oyetola at the joint flag-off ceremony of the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the 91-kilometre Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road with fanfare in Osogbo?

“The PDP handlers and their governor-elect should desist from fouling the media space by strangely making indecorous and inapposite noise by shouting and roaring over the legal activities of Governor Oyetola in order to create a false impression against the people’s governor,” he submitted.