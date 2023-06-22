Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, emphasized the significance of asset declaration by public officers as a crucial tool to combat corruption in the public sector during his speech in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state, Nigeria.

Speaking at the 53rd annual conference of the Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Mahama highlighted corruption as a global challenge that impedes economic development, diverts investments from infrastructure and social services, and undermines efforts to achieve country-specific development goals.

Addressing the theme of the conference, “Asset Valuation As A Global Anti-Corruption Tool: The Nigeria Experience,” the former president acknowledged the usefulness of asset declaration in the fight against corruption but lamented that its full potential is often not realized. He stressed that individuals aspiring to hold public office must complete asset declaration forms.

Mahama stated, “Corruption can be described as an instrument of murder because its effects can lead to loss of citizens’ lives due to the deprivation of critical public infrastructure and services. Poorly constructed or shoddy infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, buildings, and railways, overseen by surveyors, architects, and engineers, can result in fatal accidents.”

Highlighting the economic consequences of corruption, Mahama emphasized that corruption reflects poor governance and ethics in both the public and private sectors, taking different forms in different contexts. He called for increased attention to asset valuation by critical actors such as the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, urging them to create a more responsive regime to contribute to Africa’s renaissance and growth. He urged professionals to work towards building Africa as a centre of excellence in the field of asset valuation.

The President and Chairman of the NIESV, Johnbull Amayaevbo, highlighted the theme of the conference and stressed the importance of cooperation and collaborative efforts between governments and the private sector in preventing and combating corruption.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state, represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi, commended the institution and the conference theme, stating that it aligned with the current APC-led administration’s focus on fighting corruption. He emphasized the commitment of NIESV as a valuable partner in the government’s quest for a corruption-free society through active citizen participation.

Amidst the discussions, it was acknowledged that surveyors, including estate surveyors and valuers, play a crucial role in helping citizens understand and develop their spaces, enabling everyone to live happy and productive lives.

