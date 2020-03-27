THE Association of Model Islamic Schools (AMIS) in Oyo State, on Saturday, held the 2020 mock examination for primary six students of its member-schools.

The examination – an annual exercise – was held in 52 centres spread across the local government and council development areas of Oyo State. It was written by 10,150 candidates from 802 participating schools.

The candidates were tested in two separate papers that comprised Mathematics, Quantitative Reasoning, Basic Science and Technology and Computer Studies, English Language, Verbal Reasoning, Islamic Studies and General Studies.

The state chairman of AMIS, Alhaji Lawal Abbas, who doubled as the chief examiner, said the exercise was organised to ensure adequate preparation of the candidates for this year’s state and national common entrance examinations.

He said the examination was also designed to support the state government in its efforts at improving the standard of education in the state.

The mock examination for junior secondary school three students, he said, would be coming up after the break declared by the government over the Coronavirus pandemic is over.

According to Alhaji Lawal, it is the conviction of AMIS that the practice examination will make the students well suited for admission into Federal Government unity colleges and other secondary schools in the country as well as boost their confidence to face any examinations in the future.

“AMIS is committed to seeing the students of its member-schools excel in all examinations, especially public ones, which is why we started this initiative seven years ago.

“We organised this examination so that the participating schools will discover their students’ areas of strength which they should consolidate and areas of weakness which they must work on so that these children can face the common entrance examinations confidently and competently, too.

“Since seven years ago, we have been honing the academic skills of our primary six students with this mock examination so that they don’t feel pressured to get involved in malpractice because we want them to begin their life’s journeys on a clean path as leaders of tomorrow,” the Oyo AMIS chairman said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE