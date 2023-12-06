An elderly commercial motorcycle rider, Shaibu Idah, has reportedly been killed in an accident in Lokoja, Kogi State.

It was gathered that the Okada rider, who had three wives and 10 children, was killed between Kogi Circle and Fen Junction at about 8am.

A witness explained that the victim’s bike hit a tricycle following a suspected brake failure and that he fell off his bike before another bike crushed him.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Samuel Oyedeji, who confirmed the accident, said, “I have just met the management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), now Federal University Teaching Hospital (FUTH), Lokoja, over the incident. I was told how the elderly man died this morning.

“He fell off his bike after hitting a tricycle while in motion. Another oncoming Okada rider on high speed hit him while lying on the road. He was confirmed dead at the hospital shortly after the incident.”

