The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that the administration under Nyesom Wike is committed to creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs and business owners in the FCT.

The permanent secretary of FCT, Mr Olusade Adesola, stated this at the annual Leadership summit of the Princeton Leadership Forum in Abuja

He stressed that more attention should be placed on human resources development and financial empowerment of Nigerian youths.

Adesola insisted that the level of development of any nation depends solemnly on the degree of the human resources department of its nation

“When a nation improves the financial, literary and socio-economic station of its citizenry, it without a doubt develops thinkers, philosophers, entrepreneurs and innovators to solve age-old problems which conventional methods have failed to address.

“Experience has shown the government’s limitations as an employer of labour and therefore the gap needs to be filled by the private sector, and in particular, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These MSMEs are often than not, the product of an Entrepreneurial mind in action.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the president of the Princeton Leadership Forum and Convener of the summit, Dr Chibuike Echem said the group is geared toward the responsibility of training individuals, especially youths with leadership passion for future tasks.

Echem further added that Nigeria’s major challenge is the lack of trained leaders, saying that narratives can’t change until those in the political space stop seeing it as their birthright.

“The achievement of national development requires financial empowerment of individuals through gainful employment,” Echem stressed.

On his part, former chief of staff to the Imo state government, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu said entrepreneurs and innovators play important roles in the development of any economy.

Nwosu stressed that Nigeria needs the assistance of entrepreneurs and innovators to be able to come out of the present situation.

“Judging at the country that we are now, you know that the entrepreneurs are most needed, an entrepreneur is the only man that can provide jobs and it increases the economy of the nation” Nwosu emphasized

Awards were presented to ten distinguished Nigerians who contributed meaningfully to the nation in their various fields.

This year’s annual summit drew participants from the private sector both locally and globally, top government officials, entrepreneurs, and captains of industries among others.

