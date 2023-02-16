By: Kola Oyelere Kano

Virtually all commercial banks in the ancient city of Kano, were under lock and key, while few that were open were filled with large numbers of customers in queue to withdraw money.

This is just as many people, as early as 6 o’clock were in the queue to have their old Naira of N500 and N1,000 exchanged for the new one

It was discovered at the popular France road, where many commercial banks were located; none of these was open to their customers

However, on bank roads, bank customers were seen in queues waiting to be attended to, at UBA, and Union bank, while the same happened at First bank.

When the Nigerian Tribune visited the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) it was discovered that many people were seen at the apex bank ,with old Naira notes full inside ” Ghana must go ” bag on queue to either deposited the money

Only few bank were given out N200 denomination,while others said they did not have enough

These banks were however assured their customers to come back on Friday,saying by that time the N200 denomination could have be.given to them by the CBN

