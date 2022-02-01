Commence upgrading Oyo College of Education to degree awarding institution,  lawmaker urges Makinde

A member representing Atiba State Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Asimiyu Alarape has appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to commence the process of upgrading Emmanuel Alayande College of Education (EACOED) to a degree-awarding institution.

Alarape made the appeal Tuesday during the plenary.

Recall that the Oyo State Executive Council on March 17, 2021, announced its plan to upgrade the College to a degree-awarding institution.

The Atiba lawmaker said the upgrade is long overdue considering the facilities that are on the ground in the College.

Alarape urged Makinde to take a cue from Sokoto, Ekiti, Delta, Edo, Ogun, Rivers and Lagos who had already upgraded their Colleges of Education to degree-awarding institutions.

According to Alarape, doing so is different from completely establishing a new university hence it is cost-saving.

Alarape said: “I want to appeal to Governor Seyi Makinde to put machinery in place for the commencement of upgrading of Emmanuel Alayande College of Education (EACOED) to a degree-awarding institution. The announcement to that effect was made about ten months ago and since then nothing has been done. If the College is upgraded, it will help in addressing and optimising the limited funds government usually earmark for tertiary education. Our people in Oyo town will be so glad once the College is upgraded. I make bold to say that not many degree-awarding institutions can compete with EACOED in terms of facilities.”

The Atiba State Lawmaker further said that to end discrimination against Oyo State students seeking admission into other institutions, there is the need for the state government to commence the upgrading without further delay.

