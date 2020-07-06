Collapsed Wase-Lantang bridge: Lalong meets Minister of Works

Following the collapse of Wase to Langtang bridge linking Plateau State with Taraba State, Governor Simon Lolong has called on the Federal Government especially the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, to come to the aid of the state and find an immediate solution to the problem.

Governor Lalong who visited the Minister on Monday said the people of Wase, Langtang and others plying the road up to Taraba State are completely cut off as a result of the bridge collapse.

He said: “I took a personal visit to the area to see things for myself last week and as you know, it is a Federal Road. From what I saw, it is something that needs the Federal financial might to fix. I have asked my people to provide boats as alternatives for now, but this cannot be sustained for a long time considering the economic activities that take place in the area.

“We need the quick intervention of the Federal Government which is why I decided to pay this visit to you,” he said.

Responding, Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, sympathised with the people of Plateau State and the immediate local Governments of Wase, Lantang and other areas who have been negatively impacted by the bridge collapse.

He said already, the Federal Controller of Works in Plateau State has filed a report with a recommendation for the replacement of the bridge as the collapsed one was old adding that the Ministry has commenced design and cost of the new concrete bridge which will take two months to complete.

The Minister directed that immediate palliative work should be carried out to restore temporary connection for people of the area while the permanent solution is being worked out.

