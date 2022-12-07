COAS renovates alma-mater, donates medical equipment, others in Sokoto communities

As part of a measure to bolster the civil-military relationship, the Nigerian Army led by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Faruk Yahaya, has completely refurbished his Alma-mater, Mallam Sa’idu Nizzaniya Primary School, Sifawa, a community in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The school renovation is one of the four projects commissioned by the Nigerian Army in the local government aimed at giving back to society especially the former school of the Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, in Sifawa.

Speaking after commissioning the school and other projects in the community, the special guest of the program who is also the Governor of the State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, commended the Nigerian Army for their belief in civil-military relationships.

Tambuwal described the projects as people-oriented while calling on the community to make judicious use of them.

He said the Chief of Army Staff is a thorough-breed soldier who does his job with utmost discipline and complete fear of God.

He assured him of continuous support.

MONDAY LINES: The Politics Of Osun State

OLAGUNJU, let me know when you want to sell your car because I know you will need money very soon.” I got that text message the day I left government suddenly in November 2010. The sender hid his identity…

The Buhari, Governors’ War

FOR three consecutive days last week, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari issued ringing rebuke of state governors on multiple fronts, employing both the subtle and the frontal…

Townhall Meeting: Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso Decry Rising Poverty, Insecurity

The three leading Presidential Candidates namely Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…

Rigged Prosperity: How 133 Million Nigerians Languish In Poverty — Experts





NIGERIA is a wealthy nation endowed with some of the best natural resources that can be found anywhere in the world, but four out of every 10 Nigerian live below a dollar per day due to mismanagement of government revenues…

COAS renovates alma-mater, donates medical equipment, others in Sokoto communities