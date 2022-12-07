FG completes 83 internal roads in federal tertiary institutions

The Federal Government has intervened in a total number of 83 internal road projects in various federal tertiary institutions in the country.

Speaking at the handover of a 2.75 kilometer (asphalt overlay) internal road constructed by the federal government in the University of Ilorin on Wednesday, the minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola SAN, said that the ministry had intervened in 64 internal road projects in various federal tertiary institutions and handed over a total of 46 as at March 2022.

“We now have another 18 ready to be handed over, while we are currently attending to 19 roads in similar institutions across the country making a total of 83”, he said.

The 2.75 kilometer links the University of Ilorin’s main campus to the institution’s teaching hospital, thereby easing vehicular movement along the axis.

Represented at the event by the Federal Controller of Works, federal ministry of Works, Kwara state, Engineer Lasisi Rafiu, the minister described the project as an investment in education.

“Today we converge at the University of Ilorin Main Campus to hand over an important asset, 2.75 Kilometres rehabilitated/reconstructed by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on behalf of the Federal Government.

“While it is true that a lot of work needs to be done in many sectors of our national life, including education, the Buhari government has stepped up to lead the process of getting that work done.

“The gap of our infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal, and construction on major highways and it has reached the schools.

“It is undebatable that the quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment and those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedback from students in the schools where this type of intervention has taken place.

“The students are expressing renewed enthusiasm with regard to attending classes because some defective roads have been restored to good condition.

“This is consistent with our progressive ideal of improving the human condition, and that process continues here today as we hand over this one in the University of Ilorin Main Campus as a critical intervention to support education.

“During the construction, 85 people were employed in the process contributing to the job creation initiatives of the government, and it is hoped that the school will now ensure that this asset is used properly and not abused”.

Also speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole SAN, said that the road is pivotal to the movement of staff and students between the main campus and the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital through the College of Health Sciences.





Represented by Director, Academic Planning, Professor Gideon Arosanyin, the Vice Chancellor

appreciated the federal government, saying that the project was completed since February 2022.

“The road has reduced travel time significantly; reduced vehicle operating cost (VOC); increased

comfort and convenience during trips; etc.

“While appreciating the Federal Government for this donation to our institution, like Oliver Twist, we are using this medium to seek further assistance in the rehabilitation of more roads within our institution. Of particular

the concern is the road between the main campus and the School of Preliminary Studies at Fufu.

“We, therefore, implore the Controller to spare, part of his time today, to visit the road for

an on-the-spot assessment of the flood-prone locations along the road to enable him to develop a proposal on our behalf to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for its rehabilitation.”

